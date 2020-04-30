South Africa lockdown has paid off but cases could surge: Karim

As South Africa prepares to lift a tight lockdown, the expert leading the fight against coronavirus said the restrictions have paid off but warned of a possible surge of cases in July and overwhelmed hospitals.

Chief COVID-19 adviser professor Salim Abdool Karim said South Africa had performed better than developed countries in slowing transmission although the number of cases has continued to rise.

With 5,350 infections and 103 deaths, the country has the highest numbers of cases on the continent.

South Africa announced its first coronavirus case on March 5 and went into lockdown on March 27, when infections spiked to 1,170.

On May 1 it will begin to ease the shutdown.

Karim answered three key questions for AFP.

Q: Was the lockdown effective?

The lockdown has had quite an effect. If we look at a simple comparison, comparing South Africa to the United Kingdom for the first two weeks of the epidemic, our numbers were virtually the same.

About two weeks into the epidemic our curve turned and went in a completely different direction.

So I think we have got quite clear evidence that we have flattened the curve and that the number of cases we are seeing -- and the number of infections probably occurring -- has declined quite substantially.