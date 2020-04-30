Retail chain steps up to help in crisis

In an effort to offer emergency relief in support of Covid-19, Woolworths has committed more than R34m to help build resilience in vulnerable communities.

Woolworths corporate affairs director Zinzi Mgolodela said the company would use its long-standing partnerships to help where needed as the outbreak evolves.

“One of our key focuses at this time is on our front-line employees, but also on supporting health-care workers and volunteers while boosting food security in vulnerable communities and improving access to education for the many, many children who cannot access digital education platforms,” she said.