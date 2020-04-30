Race-based assistance for tourism businesses lawful - but Solidarity to appeal

Solidarity on Thursday said it would urgently approach the Constitutional Court over whether the granting of relief to struggling businesses on the basis of race was constitutional.

The union said this decision follows a judgment by the high court in Pretoria on Thursday that the tourism department's decision to use race as a criterion for granting relief from the tourism relief fund — set up to assist tourism businesses affected by Covid-19 — is not unlawful.

AfriForum and Solidarity went to court to review the decision on the department's use of race as a benchmark for the awarding of relief to tourism enterprises. The matter was heard on Tuesday.

“It is imperative that SA gets legal certainty on whether, in a state of disaster, the constitution allows for discrimination based on race in order to qualify for relief.

“Solidarity is going to request access to the Constitutional Court. As the crisis is urgent, we believe the matter, too, is urgent,” Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said.