Plan to phase in teaching amid pandemic ‘detached from reality’

As education officials backtrack on official reopening dates for schools, many parents, pupils and teachers insist schools have far too many problems to open safely in the near future.

Some irate Bay parents have moved swiftly to sign a petition demanding that schools stay closed for the foreseeable future, while Noncedo Madubedube, of education lobby group Equal Education, bluntly criticised the department, accusing it of being detached from reality.

“The worrying thing is that the DBE’s [department of basic education’s] planning is so detached from the realities of what districts and provinces can do,” she said.

“The department hasn’t been able to fulfil the norms and standards for infrastructure as a result of budget constraints and capacity — how are they now going to be able to work with the department of water and sanitation to ensure schools receive water tanks?”

Madubedube was reacting to basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli’s announcement that grade 7 and grade 12 pupils would start going back to school from Wednesday next week — a statement that was rebutted an hour later by education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, who said May 18 would be the starting date.

The department of basic education presented its ambitious plan for restarting schools in parliament on Wednesday, promising to provide millions of cloth masks and ensure thousands of institutions are provided with emergency water supplies within a matter of weeks.

Be it next week or May 18, principals in Nelson Mandela Bay said their schools would not be ready to open.

The education department failed to respond to questions sent to it about the readiness of schools in the province to start readmitting pupils.

Uitenhage High School principal Mark Williams said schools would battle.

“Although no formal announcement has been made, the reality is that from the outset, schools will battle in terms of all the measures that have to be observed, the deep cleaning, the screening of teachers and pupils, and of course having protective gear.”

.

Williams said during Zoom virtual meetings with teachers and the school governing body, teachers had raised concerns about returning to school.

“It is understandable because their lives and health are at risk, and our pupils use public transport and we don’t know [to what degree they are exposed to the virus],” he said.

Williams also pointed out that testing (taking the the temperatures of) pupils and teachers as they arrived at school each day would take up a lot of time which would cut into teaching time.

Thamsanqa Nkonki, the principal of Ndzondelelo High School in Zwide, said though the reopening of schools meant pupils in the townships could catch up on the year’s curriculum, there were still health and safety concerns.

“To date, the only thing that the department has inquired of the school was the Covid-19 school management plan.

“They asked us whether we have running water, how many JoJo tanks we have and how many classrooms we have, but nothing regarding cleaning material or whether there will be people contracted to clean and disinfect the school.

“Maybe we will get more information from the department on Monday when we are back at school.

“Going back to the classroom will help us see how effective e-learning has been and what needs to be done; however, all safety measures need to be in place,” Nkonki said.

Madubedube said she was particularly concerned about under-resourced schools.

“It’s a no-brainer that schools which are well resourced will be able to tick those boxes better than schools which are in Libode and other rural parts of the province.

“We need to make sure that no learner is left behind.

“We need to make sure that schools which are in the most rural parts are prioritised,” she said.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said it stood firm that no school should open until its concerns were met.

On Friday, the union urged the basic education department to comply with minimum requirements before schools reopened, which it articulated in 14 points.

On Wednesday, it said it stood by this.

The minimum requirements include the fumigation and disinfection of schools; proper school infrastructure in the form of proper toilet facilities; observance of social distancing inside the classrooms and on courtyards; reduction of class sizes, and provision of soap, sanitisers and masks.

Other requirements are the screening of pupils, teachers and support personnel; social distancing in the transportation of pupils to and from schools, and provision of psychosocial services “to assist learners as well as teachers to build resilience and calm down fears among learners and teachers”, Sadtu said.

One parent, Claudia Samson, who signed the petition to keep schools closed, said she signed the petition because she did not believe children could implement social distancing.

“It’s better for them to lose the academic year than be exposed to a deadly virus.

“I hope and pray they [education department] change their minds concerning this matter,” Samson said, adding that she would not be taking her son to school should it open.

Ntomboxolo Soka said though she was happy that her children would be catching up on the academic year, she had reservations.

“In the very same breath, I am worried about their safety, especially children that are using public transport,” she said.

Asanda Udom said after Mweli’s presentation that she had received communication from her daughters’ school, Mount Pleasant Primary School, saying parents should continue with homeschooling.

“They said nothing was finalised as yet.

“Personally, I believe that it is not a good time for children to be heading back to school.

“You can’t say children can go back to school in classes of less than 40, yet I am unable to visit my mother in a house where there are only four people.

“They also do not have all the measures needed to ensure our children’s health and safety in place.

“What are our children going to do during break time?

“Who is going to be monitoring them to ensure that they are not playing in groups of more than three?

“And in that, there is a social distancing of a metre?

“The education system as a whole in SA is not ready for this move,” Udom said. — Additional reporting Daily Dispatch