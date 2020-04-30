Piecing lives together through network of caring

Cemented with resilience, a mosaic does not just fracture when pressure is applied.

So when the Covid-19 emergency hit the small but mighty little centre for the support of orphans and vulnerable children, situated on the edge of Walmer Township — the Mosaic team just changed gear.

Launched a year ago, they were already supporting 26 families who were looking after a total of 70 children through an integrated upliftment programme, Mosaic founder-director Carl Kirstein said this week.

“None of these households have access to the internet so that wasn’t an option in terms of reaching out to them. But we had to keep things going especially in terms of their schooling.”

Before lockdown, these youngsters were receiving a sandwich at school and then a nourishing lunch at the centre, so the pressure was suddenly on the heads of families to provide extra food, and cupboards were bare, he said.

“So once a week using our social service permit we’ve been delivering school work and fun learning materials depending on the age of the youngsters, together with food parcels comprising eggs, maize, fruit and vegetables from our different donors to all the different families.”

Kirstein, 54, a chartered accountant, sold his insurance company in 2014 and raised R2.5m mostly from US and German donors to build the attractive little centre, ending up without a cent of debt.

That was a source of pride but the way forward was going to be tough with the coronavirus clearly likely to affect the global donor climate, he admitted.

He said typically in SA townships, when a mother died, the children were taken in by sisters, grandmothers or aunts.

A total of 78 of these foster families were being supported through the Mosaic system, with successful hubs already running in Potchefstroom and Wellington.

“Sadly in that whole network there are just four men and the rest are women.

“Males are just not taking responsibility in this regard.”

He said he and his team had started by approaching the Eastern Cape department of social development and with their help they had identified a number of mothers already supporting orphans or otherwise vulnerable children in Walmer Township.

They concentrated especially on those families looking after young children rather than older teenagers, as more could be done to help them and resolve problems.

“We enter into a social contract with each family.

“The orphans or vulnerable boys and girls are at the heart of each contract, and the commitment is to champion them and to help them flourish.”

To make this happen first of all meant assessing their education.

Kirstein said though there were some shortcomings with the Walmer Township schools, if they were moved to better-performing model C schools, different social problems typically arose and so it was better to leave them where they were.

Instead, these youngsters were picked up each day after school and ferried to the Mosaic centre, he said.

“After a good lunch they do a Christian devotion, and then they break up into age groups and various volunteer tutors take over.

“We concentrate on numeracy and literacy with some computer work for the older kids, and plenty of play and development of small and large motor skills for the young ones.

“We bring in a soccer coach twice a week and of course that leads to a game outside.

“My wife, Estelle, plays the guitar and we also have a piano, so we bring music into the mix as well.”

When they began the kids were wild, Kirstein said.

“Now there is calm, order and peace.”

At 5pm each day the kids were transported home and it was a chance for staff to engage with the house mothers and get a sense of the home situation and the communities they lived in, he said.

“From time to time we bring in a social worker who focuses on their time when they are not with Mosaic and that helps to bring out any problems or concerns.”

Meetings were convened once a month for house mothers to hear from an expert on various subjects, from managing sex education in the home to opening a bank account, and at the end of each meeting mothers were given the chance to select items from a collection of donated clothing.

Two shipping containers have been delivered to the centre and the Mosaic team is transforming them into a bakery, and a sewing and print-screening hub.

The aim was that eight of the unemployed house mothers would take over the management of these microbusinesses after training, which would help them bring more funds into their households, he said.

“The bakery will produce cookies to sell to coffee shops and supermarkets, and, considering what we are facing right now with the coronavirus, the sewing hub will probably start with face masks.”

Completing the sustainability loop, Kirstein is looking to build 21 new housing units on a section of the Mosaic property and some of the families working on site who live in shacks in the township will move across, reducing transport costs and creating more funds for each home.