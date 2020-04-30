Pick n Pay temporarily closes Durban store after worker dies

A Pick n Pay store at Durban's Musgrave Centre has been shut for deep cleaning after an employee died on Thursday.

Pick n Pay said in a statement that “while there is no suggestion at this stage that his sad passing was linked to Covid-19, we are, as a precaution, deep cleaning and sanitising the entire store.”

The store is expected to reopen on Friday.

“We have also initiated our protocol and will trace his close contacts to self-quarantine until we have more clarity,” said Pick n Pay.