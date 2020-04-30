Mixed reactions from Bay restaurant owners about home deliveries

Nelson Mandela Bay restaurants are trying to navigate their new normal, with some saying they are raring to go when it comes to delivering takeaways and others saying it simply won’t be worth it.

After the announcement of new regulations and guidelines for restaurants during level-four lockdown by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday, restaurateurs have been weighing up their options with mixed reactions.

The owner of Grillers American Diner and Roadhouse in Cape Road, Andre Castelein, said they were geared up and ready to open for deliveries on Friday..

“It is going to be trial and error to see what the response is from the public,” Castelein said. “We are not sure if it will work because we are a bit in the dark.”

Advertising on their Facebook page and having sent out group SMSes to their loyal regular customers, Castelein said the response had been good so far, even though they had never before offered the delivery service.

“We don’t know if people will have the money for takeaways but I am sure there are people out there who are dying for takeout,” he said.

Part of their implementation of offering delivery services includes a revised menu, available online, which according to Castelein is “basically the same thing” which also features two lockdown specials.

A delivery cost of R20 would be added to orders, while prices for menu items would remain exactly the same, he said.

“While we pay our drivers hourly wages, the delivery fee goes directly to them,” Castelein said.