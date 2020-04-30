Mixed reactions from Bay restaurant owners about home deliveries
Nelson Mandela Bay restaurants are trying to navigate their new normal, with some saying they are raring to go when it comes to delivering takeaways and others saying it simply won’t be worth it.
After the announcement of new regulations and guidelines for restaurants during level-four lockdown by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday, restaurateurs have been weighing up their options with mixed reactions.
The owner of Grillers American Diner and Roadhouse in Cape Road, Andre Castelein, said they were geared up and ready to open for deliveries on Friday..
“It is going to be trial and error to see what the response is from the public,” Castelein said. “We are not sure if it will work because we are a bit in the dark.”
Advertising on their Facebook page and having sent out group SMSes to their loyal regular customers, Castelein said the response had been good so far, even though they had never before offered the delivery service.
“We don’t know if people will have the money for takeaways but I am sure there are people out there who are dying for takeout,” he said.
Part of their implementation of offering delivery services includes a revised menu, available online, which according to Castelein is “basically the same thing” which also features two lockdown specials.
A delivery cost of R20 would be added to orders, while prices for menu items would remain exactly the same, he said.
“While we pay our drivers hourly wages, the delivery fee goes directly to them,” Castelein said.
According to Castelein all health protocols will be followed at the restaurant, which include screening of all staff when they arrive for work, sanitisation of work surfaces at the establishment and all staff wearing protective masks and gloves.
Castelein’s brother and co-owner of Divino in Buffelsfontein, Theo Castelein, said while he was raring to go he wanted to wait for the new regulations and guidelines to be gazetted first to ensure they were on par with the law.
“There are no proper guidelines at the moment — they are very broad. Once this has been gazetted we are going to go for it.
“I think it is a great idea [to offer delivery services] to keep business afloat and we are really keen to do it, but there are going to be challenges,” Theo said.
Charging a R25 fee for the delivery of takeaways, he said the fee would also go directly to the drivers to cover costs of wages.
Simply Asia owner Lorna Davey said out of their three establishments in Nelson Mandela Bay only the outlet at Moffett on Main would be open for deliveries.
“It might not be cost-effective because we are not charging delivery costs and there are added costs like packaging, so we will have to wait until month-end to see what the situation is,” Davey said.
She said the Moffett on Main outlet would be cleaned and sanitised on Friday and would start operating on a delivery-only basis from Monday.
Capellini Sunridge Park owner Hilde Oosthuizen said she would not be operating during level-four lockdown and would not be offering a delivery service.
“It is not worth it — the running costs are too high to do home deliveries, especially if we only get one or two orders a day,” Oosthuizen said.
His fellow tenant at the Sunridge Village complex in Kragga Kamma, San Fernando’s Grill House and Wood Fired Pizzeria, will be operating on a delivery-only basis.
San Fernando’s owner Fernando Escola said takeaway deliveries would be available from Friday.
“We are fully prepared for the delivery of takeaways,” he said.
Escola said he believed offering the delivery services would be worth it, adding that before the lockdown they had offered a comprehensive takeaway menu.
“We have new stock in and we are fully prepared for this.”
The co-owner of Beer Yard in Richmond Hill, Matthew Repton, said it was still undecided if they would be offering deliveries from their outlets, which include Beer Yard, Beer Shack in Summerstrand and Charlies Pizza in Summerstrand.
“We need to crunch numbers because at the moment it does not seem to be financially viable,” Repton said.
One of the main concerns was that landlords had not given him feedback on rental relief during the lockdown period, which incurred significant costs, he said.
“My gut feeling is that it won't be worth it, we might be worse off,” Repton said. “These are dire conditions. This thing [lockdown] is so fluid and can unravel quite fast. There can be changes at any time.”