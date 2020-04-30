Covid-19 cases in correctional centres increase to 144

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Thursday that three officials in the Western Cape had tested positive for the virus.

The Eastern Cape was still the hardest hit, with 56 inmates and 35 officials testing positive. Only one recovery has been recorded. In the Western Cape, 39 officials and two inmates have tested positive. One death was under investigation.

In Gauteng, seven inmates and three officials have the virus. In Limpopo, two officials have tested positive and one recovery has been recorded.

In the head office, one official has the virus.