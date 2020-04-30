Birds flock to peaceful Knysna estuary

Knysna Lagoon, long recognised as the richest of all SA’s estuaries, is bustling with even more life than normal.

The change since the Covid-19 lockdown and resultant reduction in human activity has been significant, Megan Taplin, manager of the Knysna section of the Garden Route National Park, said on Wednesday.

“We have seen a remarkable difference in the number of water birds and particularly those that are vulnerable as a result of disturbance, like African black oystercatchers.”

Taplin said the absence of boaters, bait collectors and fishermen was key and many birds had been spotted in bait reserves where bait was previously collected for fishing.

Researchers Jane Turpie and Barry Clark found during their 2007 study of the 249 estuaries across the country that the Knysna estuary was top in terms of number of fish, bird and plant species.

Wildlife has been busting out during lockdown all over the park — which stretches from Swartvlei River in Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape to Touw River in Wilderness in the Western Cape — SANParks regional spokesperson Nandi Mgadlamba said.

“Rangers have shared pictures of bushpigs in Nature’s Valley, caracals in Wilderness, and leopards and Oupoot the elephant in the Knysna forest.”

Taplin’s team has also taken advantage of the reduced boat activity to place underwater cameras to check on activity in this area.

Readers can follow the Garden Route National Park’s social media platforms for any findings, Mgwadlamba said.