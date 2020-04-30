Application to reopen mosques under lockdown dismissed, and it now heads to ConCourt

Advocate Feroz Boda SC argued for the applicants that the country was not in a state of emergency and the regulations were subject to ordinary constitutional scrutiny.

“We are not in a state of emergency — in the state of emergency, the state has a right to take away certain rights, but we are not in the state of emergency.

“We are in a state of disaster. The National Disaster Act and the regulations by the ministers are subject to ordinary constitutional scrutiny.”

Boda had also argued that the prohibition on meeting was unconstitutional and unjustifiable.

In arguments last week, advocate for the government Isabel Goodman told the court that the country was dealing with a disease that was extremely contagious.

The high court dismissed their application on Thursday

Judge Brenda Neukircher said the world over, people in a number of countries have had to suffer similar inroads into their civil liberties and way of life.

She said SA was not unique or alone in its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“In some countries, these restrictions were placed too late and others have suffered criticism of being too draconian.

“What they all have in common is the presence of Covid-19 and the toll it has taken on human life in so many ways,” Neukircher said.