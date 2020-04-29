You can run, walk and cycle under level 4 - but under strict conditions

"Under these regulations, you can cycle, you can run, you can walk - but it will have to be within your neighbourhood, within 5km radius of your home. And it will not be under organised groups - you can't run as a club or a group. You can ... do it between 6am and 9am," she said.

Social distancing was still paramount, she said.

Earlier in the briefing, Dlamini-Zuma said South Africans made more than 70,000 submissions to the government over the proposed regulations under level 4 of the nationwide lockdown. Over 22,000 of these people "wanted exercise".

"We still expect everyone to be at home, and we will then mention the exceptions and that you may only leave home if you are doing to work or perform any function allowed under level 4," she said.