WATCH | Social media users not impressed with Gomba's 'andidkwe' explanation
WATCH | Social media users are sceptical when it comes to the explanation given by the Eastern Cape MEC of health’s explanation over her #andidikwe (I am fed up) comment made after a Zoom briefing with health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/KBN1fPr6SX— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 29, 2020
Social media users are sceptical when it comes to the explanation given by the Eastern Cape MEC of health’s explanation over her andidikwe (I am fed up) comment made after a Zoom briefing with health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening.
Sindiswa Gomba and other provincial health MECs were giving an update on efforts to combat Covid-19 at the meeting.
When the meeting ended Gomba, whose microphone was not switched off, made the statement that became a trending topic on social media.
In a statement issued by the department on Wednesday, Gomba said she had noted that it might have come across as though she was fed up with the briefing, but that was not the case.
She also said she was not heard saying ndiyatsha (I am getting hot) shortly thereafter.
Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba has had it with all this drama 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #coronavirusInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/QzG6PQwtkp— Zama Mvulane ™️ (@zmvulane) April 28, 2020
“I understand the impression that was created when I said andidikwe ndiyatsha during the briefing.”
Gomba apologised profusely for the “wrong impression” created but social media users were not buying it.
Some have called for the axing of the MEC following the province’s surging Covid-19 positive cases.
Last week the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) called for the resignation of Gomba after she entered a hospital ward treating Covid-19 positive patients wearing only a mask.
Twitter user @Zoxy_Mali asked: “What’s misunderstanding about ‘andidikwe’? Haibo.”
What’s misunderstanding about “andidikwe”?? Haibo 😂😂 https://t.co/TvzNsn1qjI— Z (@zoxy_mali) April 29, 2020
Another user @Sine_Madolo said: “Nope. Akho kwa [there is no] wrong impression. We all know what she meant.”
Nope. Akho kwa wrong impression. We all know what she meant https://t.co/HeXxu9ejvM— Sine (@Sine_Madolo) April 29, 2020
I feel MEC Gomba's pain. You get put in a position just to meander and eat money next thing there's a global pandemic and you actually have to do work. Ndingadikwa nam!— Andidikwe! (@daz_inc_) April 28, 2020
Meanwhile another user, Silusapho Nyanda, said: “I like Gomba yazi. She is showing you guys the state of the political governance ephondweni [Eastern Cape].”