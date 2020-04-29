WATCH | Social media users not impressed with Gomba's 'andidkwe' explanation

Social media users are sceptical when it comes to the explanation given by the Eastern Cape MEC of health’s explanation over her andidikwe (I am fed up) comment made after a Zoom briefing with health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening.

Sindiswa Gomba and other provincial health MECs were giving an update on efforts to combat Covid-19 at the meeting.

When the meeting ended Gomba, whose microphone was not switched off, made the statement that became a trending topic on social media.

In a statement issued by the department on Wednesday, Gomba said she had noted that it might have come across as though she was fed up with the briefing, but that was not the case.

She also said she was not heard saying ndiyatsha (I am getting hot) shortly thereafter.