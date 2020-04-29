Lights off for tenants unable to pay their rent

A body corporate in Midrand, Johannesburg, has threatened to handover its tenants to the credit bureau for failing to pay rent during the national lockdown.

The affected tenants of San Ridge Heights claim they were unable to pay rent this month due to loss of income as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the tenants, they have been living in the dark after a caretaker switched off their power supply.

The tenants said when the lockdown was announced, they communicated with the body corporate about their situation, but instead their electricity was cut off.

In a letter that was sent to all tenants on Friday that Sowetan has seen, the body corporate stated that failing to honour rental obligations would impact negatively on their credit record.

The letter reads: "We acknowledge the impact that the lockdown has on tenants and realise that many people might lose their jobs or part of their income and find it difficult to meet all their obligations during this time. Please note that should you fail to honour your monthly rental commitment, it will have a negative impact on your credit record."

Ward councillor Lerato Mphefo said she was aware of the tenants' predicament and has interacted with caretaker Adriaan Louw on switching off power.

"... I told Adriaan that it was wrong to switch off the lights for people because they owed. Since it is a private-owned property, they should find an amicable solution. What I know is that there are no evictions during lockdown."