UK postman dons Bok kit for fans on his rounds

So when Bay resident Cathy Golding asked him to dress up as a member of the winning Rugby World Cup 2019 team, he tracked down the requisite outfit and did just that.

Fittingly his South African outfit was donned on Monday — Freedom Day in SA.

Lovemore Park resident Golding, originally from Bolden, said Matson, 39, who has the Facebook page Postman Jon, was a true inspiration who she had “invited to the pub for a pint” the next time she visited family in Bolden.

Matson said: “I’ve been a postman with Royal Mail for just over four years and for the last two of those I’ve been on the same round and have got to know most of my customers very well. So when the lockdown was announced I noticed the mood change dramatically with my customers, so I felt like I needed to do something to cheer them up.