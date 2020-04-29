Family remains united as four test positive for Covid-19

I miss being able to share a meal with my family where we’d make jokes and enjoy each other’s company — now we have to talk behind a glass window.

That was the sentiment of Sifiso Matanga, 29, who lives in Kwazakhele with 11 family members at his aunt’s house.

The split in the family came when they discovered four members of the family had tested positive for Covid-19.

Three of the family members who have tested positive are living in outside rooms in the yard while those who are negative are staying in the house.

The fourth member of the family who is positive is self-isolating inside the house.

Matanga lives at his aunt Bongiwe Sofeke’s house in Boxongo Street in Kwazakhele, where Sofeke takes care of her 80-year-old aunt, her brother’s son and her children.

Sofeke said: “My daughter’s boyfriend is a correctional worker at St Alban’s Correctional Services; he tested positive for Covid-19 and she contracted the virus from him.

“There were nurses that arrived at our home to test us and four of my children tested positive.

“I was so devastated because three are working and they help to contribute towards our livelihood.