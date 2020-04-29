eThekwini will move to stage 4 on Friday with the rest of the country, says KZN premier

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala says the eThekwini municipality will move to level 4 of lockdown on Friday but under strict regulations.

“eThekwini is going to be part of those that are opening up some sectors and therefore it means we will be part of level four but that means that all regulations that are still attached will be implemented strictly,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala was speaking at the disaster management centre on Wednesday where he, along with eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, received 10 mobile testing vehicles. Each vehicle is estimated to be able to take 120 swabs a day based on a 6-hour day.

In the build-up to the relaxation of lockdown rules on Friday, there had been much talk on whether the municipality, which is the epicentre of the virus in the province, would be downgraded.