Company to pay R10.9m for inflating mask prices during Covid-19 disaster

A distributor of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) has agreed to pay R10.9m for inflating its gross profit margins on essential hygiene products during the Covid-19 disaster period, the Competition Commission said on Wednesday.

The commission said it has referred to the Competition Tribunal, for confirmation as an order, a consent agreement it reached with Matus, which admitted to inflating the prices of dust masks during this period.

In terms of the agreement, Matus will pay an administrative penalty of R5.9m. The company will also contribute R5m to the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19.