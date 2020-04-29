Amcu has no proof that employers are not protecting miners: government

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has not tendered any evidence to prove that employers are not protecting miners from Covid-19, the government told the labour court.

Amcu has approached the labour court to force the department of mineral resources & energy to set minimum standards for health and safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application follows a decision by the government to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during the lockdown.

Mark Wesley, a lawyer representing the ministers of minerals and energy and co-operative governance & traditional affairs, on Wednesday submitted that the government was not opposed to putting interim measures in place.

However, the ministers, he said, were opposed to Amcu's application as far as evidence proving that employers were not already protecting workers.