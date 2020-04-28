Small firms under pressure

PREMIUM

Small business owners across Nelson Mandela Bay have been crippled by the forced closure of their businesses due to the lockdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, but while some continue to fight for survival, the loss in revenue has simply been too great for most — and they are not sure whether they will pull through.



From restaurants to transport companies and the beauty industry — among the last that will resume trading as the lockdown is eased gradually from level 5 to level 1 — the effect has been devastating...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.