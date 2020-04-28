Shortages lead to risky reuse of masks

However, Jaceni said if it was addressed to the union’s members, it would be opposed to N95 masks being reused for such a prolonged period.

“There is no scientific evidence to prove it will not contract any bacteria if used often.

“So we don’t agree with the instruction.

“We’re also sending a message to the department of health that the failure of the administrative arm is bringing our members into serious [danger] because they are willing to provide a service but, unfortunately, there’s not enough personal protective equipment.

“We’re saying if these aren’t supplied to our members, we won’t be able to tell them to provide the essential services that are needed because they’re risking their lives, and anyone who forces them to work is just trying to commit murder,” Jaceni said.

Meanwhile, in a report tabled to the parliamentary joint health committee, health minister Zweli Mkhize identified the Eastern Cape as one of four provinces that had the highest concentration of Covid-19 cases in the country.

I “The highest burden of the disease is currently concentrated in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape,” he said in the report.

“Within the provinces, the infection is concentrated largely in the metro areas.”

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape was 535 while there were 11 confirmed deaths, he said.

Mkhize said that of the 535 registered cases in the province, 2,426 of the people they had been in contact with had been identified, 2,116 had been traced and, of those,144 had completed the 14 days of monitoring.

He said 55 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital, 46 were in isolation, nine were in intensive care, and eight were on ventilators and on oxygen.

Mkhize said SA’s total number of reported cases on Sunday was 4,546, a 4.24% increase, or 185 new cases, from Friday.

As of Sunday, 87 people across the country had died from Covid-19.

He said the provincial government had 4,547 planned quarantine beds but, by Saturday, none had been activated.

This was the same for the 114 identified quarantine sites.

However, on Friday, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had launched the city’s first field hospital at the Bay stadium.

Last week, the stadium was identified as an isolation site for Covid-19 patients and, on Friday, the facility — which can accommodate 50 patients — was launched.

On Saturday, premier Oscar Mabuyane said the health department had 2,000 beds in hospitals and that Volkswagen SA had promised to avail a field hospital with 4,000 beds.

Mbengashe said most of the work being done in the province was for the preparation of the expected surge in numbers based on the number of new cases.

More than 11,000 people had been tested and 500,000 screened in the province.

“The minister was talking about field hospitals to be able to isolate Covid-19 cases and also to isolate expected cases,” Mbengashe said.

“We’re also planning on repurposing 2,000 beds, of which 1,600 are available right now.

“We’re also planning to install 30 ICU beds at major hospitals in the province, which will add a further 240.

“And we’re going to have additional ICU beds using alternative technologies.

“All these are meant to ensure the province responds to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.