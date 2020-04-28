Shortages lead to risky reuse of masks
As infections and deaths from the coronavirus climb in the Eastern Cape, a serious shortage of personal protective equipment has emerged at a rural hospital.
Indications of the problem first emerged on Monday, with evidence of a notice posted in Empilisweni District Hospital in Sterkspruit in the northeast of the province.
Dated April 6 and stamped with the name of the hospital, a copy of the notice sent to The Herald says: “N95 mask to be used for 14 days and discard.”
A nurse from the hospital, who did not want to be named as she is not authorised to speak to the media, said the notice had been posted in some of the hospital wards.
“We don’t have PPE [protective personal equipment] and there is a shortage of masks.
“This is one of the strategies that the hospital is using to save on the usage of masks, but we will definitely catch the coronavirus if we continue like this,” she said.
“I am afraid of contracting Covid-19 and transmitting it to my family.
“For a while in this hospital, we did not have masks and PPEs are non-existent.”
A second nurse said he had not seen the notice, but confirmed that they did not have any PPEs at the hospital.
“I do eight-day shifts and, during that period, I’ve only been given one mask that I’ve had to reuse,” he said.
Eastern Cape heath superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe said he would contact the hospital.
“The N95 masks should not be worn for 14 days,” he said.
“If a worker puts on a N95 mask in the morning, by the time they leave work to go to their families, that mask should be thrown away.
“N95 masks are treated as personal protective equipment and you only wear those once before you discard them.
“It’s wrong [the instruction] and we’ll tell Empilisweni not to do that if it’s true.”
Nelson Mandela Bay medical doctor Peter Schwartz said the N in the N95 masks stood for “not resistant to oil”.
The N95 mask was therefore only for filtering air, but was extremely effective in this regard and was capable of removing 95% of impurities that would otherwise be breathed in.
“N95 masks can be worn for one to two days and then they have to be either disposed of or autoclaved.
“The autoclave decontamination process allows the wearer to use the mask three to five more times,” he said.
National Education Health and Allied Workers Union Eastern Cape secretary Miki Jaceni said it was unclear who the notice was directed at.
However, Jaceni said if it was addressed to the union’s members, it would be opposed to N95 masks being reused for such a prolonged period.
“There is no scientific evidence to prove it will not contract any bacteria if used often.
“So we don’t agree with the instruction.
“We’re also sending a message to the department of health that the failure of the administrative arm is bringing our members into serious [danger] because they are willing to provide a service but, unfortunately, there’s not enough personal protective equipment.
“We’re saying if these aren’t supplied to our members, we won’t be able to tell them to provide the essential services that are needed because they’re risking their lives, and anyone who forces them to work is just trying to commit murder,” Jaceni said.
Meanwhile, in a report tabled to the parliamentary joint health committee, health minister Zweli Mkhize identified the Eastern Cape as one of four provinces that had the highest concentration of Covid-19 cases in the country.
I “The highest burden of the disease is currently concentrated in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape,” he said in the report.
“Within the provinces, the infection is concentrated largely in the metro areas.”
The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape was 535 while there were 11 confirmed deaths, he said.
Mkhize said that of the 535 registered cases in the province, 2,426 of the people they had been in contact with had been identified, 2,116 had been traced and, of those,144 had completed the 14 days of monitoring.
He said 55 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital, 46 were in isolation, nine were in intensive care, and eight were on ventilators and on oxygen.
Mkhize said SA’s total number of reported cases on Sunday was 4,546, a 4.24% increase, or 185 new cases, from Friday.
As of Sunday, 87 people across the country had died from Covid-19.
He said the provincial government had 4,547 planned quarantine beds but, by Saturday, none had been activated.
This was the same for the 114 identified quarantine sites.
However, on Friday, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had launched the city’s first field hospital at the Bay stadium.
Last week, the stadium was identified as an isolation site for Covid-19 patients and, on Friday, the facility — which can accommodate 50 patients — was launched.
On Saturday, premier Oscar Mabuyane said the health department had 2,000 beds in hospitals and that Volkswagen SA had promised to avail a field hospital with 4,000 beds.
Mbengashe said most of the work being done in the province was for the preparation of the expected surge in numbers based on the number of new cases.
More than 11,000 people had been tested and 500,000 screened in the province.
“The minister was talking about field hospitals to be able to isolate Covid-19 cases and also to isolate expected cases,” Mbengashe said.
“We’re also planning on repurposing 2,000 beds, of which 1,600 are available right now.
“We’re also planning to install 30 ICU beds at major hospitals in the province, which will add a further 240.
“And we’re going to have additional ICU beds using alternative technologies.
“All these are meant to ensure the province responds to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.