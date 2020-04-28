SA’s richest 3,500 own more than the bottom 32 million

Since the coronavirus showed its proclivity for transmission across borders and made its way to South Africa in early March, the figures on everybody’s lips have been the regular announcements of infections and deaths. But a different set of figures published last week by the United Nations University (UNU) have revealed new symptoms of a more chronic South African illness – inequality.

Thanks to a paper authored by Aroop Chatterjee from the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, and Amory Gethin and Léo Czajka from the World Inequality Lab, South Africa now has its first reliable estimate of how unequally wealth is distributed in the country. The new research has brought to light the staggering reality of how much is owned in South Africa, and just how few people actually own it.

Some headline findings include the fact that, on average, the most impoverished half of the South African adult population – some 17.7 million people – owe more than they own. This means that if they were to sell everything they own, they would still be in debt.