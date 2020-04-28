Police issue appeal to e-hailing drivers after spate of robberies

Port Elizabeth police are appealing to drivers who are providing private taxi services during the national lockdown to be vigilant following a spate of robberies.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the warning was directed at drivers who were contacted through cellphone apps or e-hailing services during the hours they were allowed to operate according to the lockdown regulations.

Janse van Rensburg did not disclose the names of the service providers.

“Since the beginning of April, several cases of robberies were reported in the Newton Park, Adcockvale and surrounding areas,” Janse van Rensburg said.

In all these cases, the drivers responded after they received a request for their services.

On arrival, the driver was threatened and robbed of personal belongings.

“In most of these cases, the perpetrator is alone when his/her transport arrives and once inside, other suspects get into the vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Drivers were warned to be cautious and extra alert when they pick up more than one passenger, Janse van Rensburg said.

“Always take note of your surroundings and be on the lookout for people hovering around.

“Take note of strange behaviour from clients and use your discretion,” she said.