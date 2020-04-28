KFC’s Add Hope delivers more than 1-million meals to SA’s vulnerable

As we continue to experience the full impact of the Covid‐19 pandemic, food security has come to the fore as a national crisis. Since the pandemic first started affecting South Africans’ ability to access food, Add Hope has been working tirelessly to distribute emergency non‐perishable food parcels across every province.

“In support of the government's efforts to confront the challenge we are faced with as a nation, the Add Hope Foundation continues to play a critical role in alleviating hunger in SA,” said Akhona Qengqe, KFC chief people officer.

“KFC has committed R3m to the Add Hope Foundation to help reach even more communities. Our ability to unite when faced with challenges has always defined us as a nation and we hope South Africans will help us in doing even more — together.”

The lockdown in SA has resulted in schools being closed and many of their feeding programmes being forced to close. This prompted KFC SA to find an alternative solution for not only the children who have been affected but also their families.

Add Hope changed its strategy to distributing emergency food parcels to entire family groups in affected communities. To date the number of meals delivered during lockdown stands at 1,990,160 and this number continues to rise daily.

Add Hope’s vision is a SA where all children have the food they need to learn, develop and thrive. Under normal circumstances, Add Hope provides more than 30-million meals a year to more than 150,000 children, daily. Over and above areas in which the foundation normally provides food, Add Hope is also responding to reports of areas suffering food shortages.