Healer's cause of death sparks fear in Limpopo village

The councillor told Sowetan that she was still traumatised and so is the entire community who she felt needed to be attended to as soon as possible.

"I went to see the family on Tuesday to pay condolences as a local leader and also to guide them to follow the lockdown regulations as they continued with funeral arrangements. It was on Thursday when I got a call from a colleague that the family should be told to stop with funeral arrangements as the man died from coronavirus," said the councillor.

"The news is all over the village and many people who visited the family to offer support and went back to their families are now panicking. I also don't know what is going to happen to me because I have endangered my life and that of my family."

Sowetan has learned that before the cause of death was discovered, the family was to bury the traditional leader in the backyard on Sunday because of his religious beliefs.

According to the councillor, the family was ordered to bury him at the cemetery.

The deceased's son, who allegedly drove his sick father from Cape Town to Sekhukhune, refused to speak to Sowetan.

Health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said health professionals are already doing their best to trace everyone who made contact with the deceased.

"We appeal to people to stay calm and remain in their homes," he said.

In a statement on Sunday, MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba said both the deceased's responsibilities and the area he was operating at made him to be a risk candidate.