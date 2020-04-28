City Power employee with Covid-19 recovering well at home
A City Power employee who tested positive for Covid-19 is recovering well at home and is in good spirits, a doctor from the power utility said on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, City Power shut down its main warehouse in Booysens, Johannesburg, after the employee tested positive.
“She is doing very well. She is still at home in self-isolation and there were no complications. She was never admitted to hospital and had only mild symptoms,” Dr Sibusiso Makamu told TimesLIVE.
The 25 other employees she had been in contact with were traced and all tested negative, Makamu said. “They are all coming back to work today, but we have an employee wellness team that is going to help with debriefing and psychological assistance.
“We are trying to make sure that they can easily adapt to the working environment again,” he said.
Makamu said the employee is expected to be tested again this week and will return to work once she tests negative.
City Power CEO Lerato Setshedi said before the lockdown was implemented, all employees were given PPEs.
Setshedi said employees entering the premises were requested to sign a register and were sprayed with sanitiser.
He said staff who can work remotely have been asked to do so.
Setshedi said City Power has also implemented a shift system to abide by the social distancing regulation. This follows an oversight visit by MMC for environment, infrastructure & services Mpho Moerane at the power utility on Tuesday morning. The visit was part of Moerane’s programme to ensure there are no disruptions in the provision of essential services during the lockdown.
Moerane said he was confident that the power utility was following all the Covid-19 regulations. Technicians will continue to go out and ensure that citizens have electricity.
“We are confident that all is well.”
Moerane urged customers to switch off all non-essential appliances.