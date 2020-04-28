An additional six Covid-19 cases linked to PE Woolworths store

Another five Woolworths Food Access Park staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 as has a contractor who came into contact with staff members.

Woolworths head of corporate communication Kirsten Hewett confirmed that four people had tested positive by Thursday last week, with one more testing positive over the long weekend.

“We were informed that five more people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Thursday.

“Four of them are Woolworths employees and one employee is with a third-party service provider.