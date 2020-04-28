An additional six Covid-19 cases linked to PE Woolworths store
Another five Woolworths Food Access Park staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 as has a contractor who came into contact with staff members.
Woolworths head of corporate communication Kirsten Hewett confirmed that four people had tested positive by Thursday last week, with one more testing positive over the long weekend.
“We were informed that five more people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Thursday.
“Four of them are Woolworths employees and one employee is with a third-party service provider.
“One more person from our Access Park store team tested positive for Covid-19 [over the long weekend],” Hewett said.
Hewett said food parcels were delivered to the employees who tested positive over the long weekend.
“These care packs contain non-perishable groceries like long-life milk, canned food and toiletries, with enough food to sustain a family of five people for two weeks,” she said.
This is a developing story.
PLEASE NOTE: This article has been updated with the latest figure as provided by Woolworths.