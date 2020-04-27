Taxi driver with 'no passengers' at roadblock is bust for illegal gun instead

A taxi driver who told police at a roadblock that fearful passengers had abandoned the vehicle, leaving behind their luggage, was arrested when police found an illegal firearm in one of the bags.

Police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, Tshwane metro police chief Johanna Nkomo, and other law enforcement agencies carried out several roadblocks on Saturday evening in Gauteng.

A total of 97 suspects were arrested for various contraventions of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The arrests were for possession of an illegal firearm, exceeding the permitted loading capacity of vehicles, transporting passengers with no valid permits, selling of liquor, failure to confine to place of residence and possession of drugs.

Targeted areas included Mamelodi East, Eesterust, Nellmapius and Silverton.