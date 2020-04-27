Julius Malema slams 'rushed and senseless' reopening of SA economy

If any employee contracts Covid-19 and dies during the partial reopening of the SA economy that kicks in on Friday, the government and employers must be held accountable says EFF leader Julius Malema.

He was delivering his party's Freedom Day message on Monday.

Malema said the decision by government to ease the lockdown by lowering it from level 5 to level 4, enabling 1.5m workers to gradually resume their duties, with a number of companies reopening for business, was reckless.

Any deaths emanating from the easing of the lockdown, he charged, should rest squarely at the door of government and employers.

Should employees returning to work on Friday contract the virus and die from it, said Malema, their employers should be liable for R5m in compensation to individual families.