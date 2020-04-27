Four arrested in New Brighton for double murder

Four people were arrested and charged with double murder and robbery on Friday.

Investigations by the SAPS provincial organised crime investigation unit led detectives to New Brighton where they arrested three men and a woman aged 20-57 at different houses in the area.

The four were linked to the April 12 murder of Boniswa Toba, 74, and her daughter-in-law, Cingiswa Caroline Toba, 37, who were found murdered in a house in Celetyuma Village, Peddie.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Monday that both victims had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Their cellphones as well as other household items were taken, she said.

All four suspects were detained on charges of double murder and robbery, and are expected to appear in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit for their relentless efforts in tracing the four suspects.

“This is a warning to criminals who think that they can escape arrest for their heinous deeds.

“We have experienced, committed and dedicated police officers in our province, and it is only a matter of time before their [criminals’] time is up and their freedom short-lived.

“The senseless attacks on the vulnerable cannot be tolerated, and every effort must be made to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice,” Ntshinga said.