WATCH | Mom-to-be in lockdown gets surprise 'drive-by' baby shower

One by one, people got out of their cars and dropped off gifts on her driveway, giving an elbow or ankle greeting before posing for a photograph and then driving off.

All the while, the expectant mom was in tears, blowing kisses and expressing her gratitude to guests.

In just minutes, the “shower” was over.

Unlike traditional baby showers, no games were played or words of wisdom given to the expectant mom. There was no cake or lunch shared among the guests.

Dinika told TimesLIVE that it was a welcome surprise.

“I didn’t know about it. I was sleeping when the people came and my mother woke me up. As soon as I got out, I just saw this convoy of cars,” she said, adding that she was very emotional.