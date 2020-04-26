Tests after death confirm ailing man in Limpopo had Covid-19

Limpopo's health department said tests have confirmed that a man who died at a private medical practice was Covid-19 positive but did not appear to have known he had the virus.

“Unfortunately he has demised and was diagnosed through postmortem results,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

The province has 30 Covid-19 infections but this one, which ended in death, was the first to be recorded in the Sekhukhune region.

“The deceased is a 55-year-old male who worked in Cape Town as both a freelancer in the film industry and a traditional healer,” the department said.

“Both his responsibilities and the area he was operating at made him to be a risk candidate. He is believed to have fallen ill while in Cape Town and his son chose to drive him back to the province where he arrived on the 15th of April 2020 to consult both his prophet and traditional healer.”

It was not immediately clear how the two travelled under the lockdown.