JUST IN | Confirmed Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases jump to 535

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape has risen to 535 — up from 488 on Saturday.

Nationally, the number of cases has risen to 4,546.

One more person has died in the Western Cape, taking the national death toll to 87.

Announcing the figures on Sunday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said a delegation of 217 medical personnel from Cuba would arrive in SA on Monday morning “to support South Africa in its efforts to deal with Covid-19”.

“Cuba is known for its disaster preparedness and its consistent deployment of medical brigades for disaster relief wherever required, which continues to earn Havana goodwill worldwide.

“Some of these highly skilled health professionals were in the front line of fighting other outbreaks in the world such as Cholera in Haiti in 2010, and Ebola in West Africa in 2013,” Mkhize said in a statement.

“Before departure from Cuba, the medical brigade had been placed in quarantine to ensure that they minimise any form of exposure prior to coming to South Africa.

“This is despite the fact that Cuba is one of the countries where the reported Covid-19 infection rate remains minimal.

“As South Africa, we have taken an additional step which is in line with our lockdown regulations. This team will be put in precautionary quarantine as they await their test results.

“We will also use this period to fully induct them into the South African situational analysis and the various provinces they will be deployed to.”

Here is the provincial breakdown: