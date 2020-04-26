Chinese trawlers were just seeking weather protection in Algoa Bay

A fleet of Chinese trawlers which had just been fined for illegally fishing in South African waters spent time in Algoa Bay last week but they were just sheltering from bad weather, the fisheries department said on Sunday.

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said six Chinese fishing trawlers were detained and issued with fines after entered South African waters without the required permission.

“The trawlers were detected entering the South African Exclusive Economic Zone off the Northern Cape coast on April 3 after being ordered out of Namibian waters by the Namibian authorities.”

“The department's patrol vessel Sarah Baartman later intercepted the vessels off the Western Cape coast and ordered them to the outer anchorage of the Port of Cape Town.”

Following the interception of the vessels on April 7, the Chinese Embassy had submitted a diplomatic note requesting permission for the boats to shelter in Cape Town from adverse weather conditions, Nqayi said.

“The vessels were then boarded by an integrated Operation Phakisa Initiative 5 team and inspected.

“No fish were found aboard and all fishing gear was stored as per the Marine Living Resources Act. All the vessels were subsequently fined for entering South African waters without permission.”

Once the fines had been paid, the six trawlers were released and monitored as they transited South African waters, he said.

“Whilst off Port Elizabeth, the vessels requested permission to shelter in Algoa Bay from adverse weather conditions. The request was approved by the South African Maritime Safety Authority. After departing Algoa Bay, the vessels sailed up the coast and left South African waters late on April 19 and early on the morning of April 20 April.

“There was no evidence of illegal activity whilst in South African waters.”

Nqayi said that during the COVID-19 lockdown period, integrated law enforcement teams were being deployed along the coast under Operation Phakisa to support the national effort to protect SA's marine resources both on the coastline and at sea.

The teams check for infringements related to the Marine Living Resources Act and the Road Traffic Act as well as non-compliance with COVID-19 Disaster Management regulations and other criminal activity in general.

“Members of the public are encouraged to contact the environmental crimes and incidents 24-hour hotline on 0800 205 005 to report any illegal or suspicious activities along the coast.”