WATCH LIVE | Ministers expand on what lockdown level 4 means

Minister of COGTA, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Ebrahim Patel, provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries as part of the risk-adjusted strategy on re-opening the economy as announced by President Ramaphosa. The briefing serves as the official launch of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy for public comment and consultation. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews, #Coronavirus, #COVID19 on Social Media.