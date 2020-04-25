UIF beneficiaries qualifying for Covid-19-related payments may miss out

Thousands of people qualifying to receive UIF payments due to the disruption of work by the coronavirus may not get their money on time, if at all.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) said this was because “companies have either not applied on their behalf or have not corrected the information to enable the UIF to pay timeously”.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said according to their system, about 220,768 people qualified to apply and millions had been expected to be paid out to them but for many, payments had been delayed pending verification by employers.

Maruping said some beneficiaries whose claims were lodged either did not appear in the UIF system or information given to the fund about the beneficiary was insufficient.

“When we receive applications from employers, we verify the information to ensure that the employees they are claiming for appear in our system. When we identify inconsistencies, we send the enquiry to the employer for verification,” said Maruping.