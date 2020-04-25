Sale of lotto tickets at retailers prohibited during lockdown, warns lottery commission

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has warned South Africans that national lottery is not an essential service, therefore the sale of lottery tickets at retail terminals is prohibited during the lockdown.

In a statement, the commission said it is the regulator of lotteries and sports pools in SA as stipulated in the Lotteries Act (No 57 of 1997, as amended).

“This responsibility aims to ensure that the National Lottery and Sports Pools are conducted with all due propriety and that the interests of every participant are protected,” the commission said in a statement.

It said it will strictly monitor measures adopted by the national lottery operator, Ithuba, during the lockdown.