North West man jumps in front of truck after 'killing wife'

A man from Itsoseng in the North West is believed to have thrown himself in front of a moving truck shortly after allegedly killing his wife.

Col Adéle Myburgh said police were investigating a case of murder and another of culpable homicide after the discovery of the couple's bodies on Wednesday.

“In the first incident, police were summoned at about 4pm to a scene of a culpable homicide, close to Thusong Hospital on the Lichtenburg/Mahikeng road where a 48-year-old male was found dead on the scene. [This] after he allegedly jumped in front of an oncoming truck. He was certified dead on the scene by emergency medical and rescue services personnel,” said Myburgh.

An hour later, the body of a 28-year-old woman, his wife, was found.

“A family member found the woman lying dead on the floor and called the police to a house at ... Itsoseng. [She] was found tied up with cloth around her neck and feet. It is suspected that she was strangled,” said Myburgh.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where they certified her dead.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena appealed to the community not to resort to violence, but to seek professional help to resolve conflicts.