JUST IN | Four more Covid-19 deaths in Eastern Cape

Four more people in the Eastern Cape have died after contracting Covid-19.

This brings to 10 the total number of deaths in the province.

No breakdown has been provided for where in the province the deaths occurred.

Nationally, 86 have already succumbed to Covid-19, with two more deaths recorded in the Western Cape and one in Limpopo.

The number of confirmed cases in SA has risen to 4,361. Of those, 488 are in the Eastern Cape.

Announcing the latest figures on World Malaria Day, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said “we dare not lose sight of our determination to fight against malaria” while focused on fighting Covid-19.

“The World Health Organization has made an all important call to minimise disruptions to malaria prevention and treatment services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Failure to do this could undo the strides that have already been achieved and lead to doubling of malaria cases this year as compared to 2018, according to WHO modelling analysis,” he said.

“Indeed many of the policies applied for COVID-19 were lessons drawn from the campaign to eliminate malaria by 2023: community screening and testing; the rollout of insecticide- treated nets and indoor residual spraying at community levels; multisectoral and multinational co-operation for Malaria prevention and treatment tools are all strategies that have been adopted and modified for the accelerated and concerted global effort against COVID-19.”

The provincial breakdown of Covid-19 positive cases as of Saturday evening was:

Gauteng - 1,304

Western Cape - 1,514

KwaZulu-Natal - 847

Eastern Cape 488

Free State - 111

Limpopo - 30

North West - 28

Mpumalanga - 23

Northern Cape - 16

There were no unallocated cases.