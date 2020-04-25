First case of Covid-19 confirmed in Ndlambe
The provincial health department on Saturday confirmed that there is a positive Covid-19 infection from a member of a farming community in the Ndlambe district.
The person is currently being treated for the coronavirus at Port Alfred Hospital and is in isolation, according to health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.
The coastal community has been abuzz with rumours since reports of an infection emerged on social media with much speculation and several other unconfirmed cases of the pandemic being suggested.
Local newspaper Talk of the Town reported that provincial health department communications director Siyanda Manana had responded to their queries saying: “The Staff is attending to the patient. There is adequate PPE at the hospital. The patient is isolated ... The procedure has been followed in that the patient was isolated upon learning that the patient was positive.”