Easing of lockdown will open the gates to about 1.5-million workers

More than 1.5-million people will be able to return to work once SA relaxes one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to a briefing by trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel on Saturday.

The move into stage 4 is slated for May 1 and will equate to the return of a large number of employees who have been unable to do their jobs during phase 5, which imposed a near complete stop to economic activity and had economists rushing to downgrade their already gloomy predictions for 2020.

The lockdown measures needed to combat the pandemic — which the government intends to lift on a risk-adjusted basis in the coming months — are expected to result in GDP shrinking by 6.1% and a loss of at least 370,000 jobs, according to Reserve Bank estimates. The government’s R500bn rescue package won’t prevent a sharp contraction in the economy, said Moody’s Investors Service, which sees the economy shrinking 6.5% and the budget deficit widening to 13.5% in 2020.

Patel said that the new arrangements the government plans to put in place will be based on a phased-in return to work aimed at striking a balance between opening up the economy and the risk of a resurgence in infections.

The exact number of people going back to work will depend on how many firms reopen, final arrangements made for sectors such as education, and on the industrial classification framework that is still being developing for different sectors.

Areas reopened for business include parts of the agriculture, manufacturing and mining sectors, on a scaled-up basis. Agriculture will now include forestry, logging and related services, while the manufacturing sector will be allowed to scale up activity to accommodate 20% of employment.

In some cases such as automotive and components manufacturing, as well as cement, construction and hardware, activity will be scaled up to cover 50% of employment.