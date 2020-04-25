Cyril Ramaphosa will keep ‘hawk’s eye’ on R500bn Covid-19 funding

Additional funding of R20bn will be made available to municipalities for the provision of emergency water supply, increased sanitisation of public transport and facilities, and providing food and shelter for the homeless.

Ramaphosa said his administration had responded positively to a request for financial assistance by municipalities that could not collect rates and taxes during the lockdown period.

“We are going to keep a hawk’s eye on how the money is going to be spent. I spoke to the auditor-general [Kimi Makwethu on Thursday]. I said, ‘auditor-general we need to put in place systems, on a proactive basis, to prevent the abuse of resources that we are putting in place, so that money doesn’t end up in people’s pockets,’” Ramaphosa said.

“Like, for instance, with food parcels, we abhor the fact that there have been stories and allegations that some of these have ended up in people’s pockets, that councillors have been abusing that. We want to stamp that out, from the onset, we are taking proactive steps to ensure that it doesn’t happen.”

There have been reports of councillors who looted the food parcels meant for the most vulnerable in society, and in some cases distributed them only to people affiliated to a particular political party.

Ramaphosa said he did not want to hear of a request to establish a Covid-19 commission after the pandemic is over.