COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Restaurants, takeaways can deliver food under level 4 but no alcohol sales

April 25 2020 - 12:55

Update on business activities under level 4

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Saturday that a phased reopening of the economy under level 4 of the lockdown would allow restaurants and takeaways to deliver food to customers around the country.

He was speaking during a briefing on how the altered regulations would affect businesses.

He said reopening the economy too quickly could result in a “rapid rise” of Covid-19 infection that would force a return to level 5.

“The big focus must be on bringing the risk levels down,” he said.

Under level 4 government estimated that relaxing the regulations would enable more than 1,5m people to leave their homes and return to work, in addition to those already at work. This would effectively mean an estimated 40% of the workforce would return to work.

Under level 4 the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector will begin to reopen. This would see changes such as the transportation of livestock, animal auctions under strict conditions and logging, for example.

Manufacturing would see a partial reopening with around 20% of workers returning, more in some sub-sectors of the industry, including children’s clothing, winter clothing, blanket manufacturing, computers, mobile phones, some car manufacturing, the manufacturing of cement, construction material and hardware and stationary.

Retail and wholesale stores, regarded as a “big vector of transmission” would also reopen along with some mining activities and engineering, accounting and legal services.

“Restaurants and takeaways will be open for delivery only,” he said. This meant customers would not travel to collect food. Food would be delivered to customers. This would also create opportunities for a food delivery network in townships.

A detailed document on business activities that will be allowed would be shared on Saturday, he added.

Alcohol sales will not be permitted under level 4.