WATCH | Port Elizabeth Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

24 April 2020
Andre Nel who tested positive for Covid-19 has been discharged from hospital
Image: Supplied

Described as a miracle, retired Algoa Park father, Andre Nel, left Life St George’s Hospital a hero this week when he was discharged after 16 days of fighting the killer coronavirus from a hospital bed.

Isolated from his wife and kids for the duration, and having spent most of his days on a ventilator or under sedation, hospital staff lined the corridor to give him the send-off he deserved.

Read the Weekend Post on Saturday for an interview with Nel’s wife, Michelle, and the 62-year-old man’s determination not to give up.

Port Elizabeth Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital
