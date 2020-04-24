Mr President, let us ride again: cyclists promise to implement strict rules

Cycling once daily, close to home for short distances, is the pitch to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday by the Pedal Power Association (PPA).

Ramaphosa said on Thursday night that physical exercise would be allowed, as lockdown restrictions are eased from May 1, but did not provide details.

The cycling organisation's chairperson Rens Rezelman said it had submitted a proposal to the presidency to have cycling allowed under lockdown.

“For cyclists, these times are exceptionally frustrating and like the rest of the population, there are many who are extremely worried, and justifiably so, about how their jobs and personal incomes are going to be affected by Covid-19. Despite our personal and varying opinions on the matter, South Africa has to abide by strict lockdown measures and will have to do so for quite some time,” Rezelman said.

Based on international practice, the PPA said, it believed that limited and regulated cycling activity had numerous benefits that outweighed the risks associated with the activity.