Marine Drive ‘swimmers’ arrested for breaking lockdown
Eight people were arrested at a Marine Drive resort on Thursday and charged with violating the coronavirus lockdown, police said.
National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said officials from Humewood police station responded after receiving a complaint that people were swimming in the area at about 10am.
“The complaint was the people were swimming in the sea near the popular resort.
“On responding, the manager of the resort was at the gate. Five other people were found in his house on the property while two others were in the water.
“Diving equipment was also confiscated.
“In total, eight suspects were arrested and charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act for not confining themselves to their residence,” Naidoo said.
Reliable sources said some of the people arrested were suspected perlemoen poachers and activity at the resort had been picked up by a hi-tech zoom drone.
The indication was that a group of people had been camping in a concealed area on the property.
Police and metro coastal management officials subsequently descended on the resort and confronted the group.
An array of scuba-diving gear and enough food to last a number of days was found in their possession.
The equipment was confiscated and the suspected poachers, as well as the caretaker of the resort, who apparently knew of their presence, were arrested, the sources said.