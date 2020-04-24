Marine Drive ‘swimmers’ arrested for breaking lockdown

Eight people were arrested at a Marine Drive resort on Thursday and charged with violating the coronavirus lockdown, police said.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said officials from Humewood police station responded after receiving a complaint that people were swimming in the area at about 10am.

“The complaint was the people were swimming in the sea near the popular resort.

“On responding, the manager of the resort was at the gate. Five other people were found in his house on the property while two others were in the water.

“Diving equipment was also confiscated.

“In total, eight suspects were arrested and charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act for not confining themselves to their residence,” Naidoo said.