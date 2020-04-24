Liquor still a no-no as government eases Covid-19 lockdown measures

Drinkers will have to endure several more weeks without their favourite tipple when the current Covid-19 lockdown comes to an end next week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA was still at a high risk and drastic measures were required to contain the spread of the virus. But beyond April 30, the country will move to a level where some activity will be allowed to resume — with a number of lockdown restrictions still remaining in place.

The National Coronavirus Command Council has devised an approach that determines the measures that should be in place based on the direction of the pandemic in the country. As part of this approach, there are five coronavirus levels, with level 5, which SA is currently at, requiring the most stringent measures.