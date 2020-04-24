I did it in good faith, says DA councillor fined over illegal permit
A DA ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay — arrested and fined R5,000 for allegedly issuing an illegal permit to a Bay businessman — said he had no idea he was not allowed to issue the permit.
Despite regulations in the Disaster Management Act prohibiting councillors from signing permits for the public, Ward 11 councillor Abraham Isaacs said he had signed the permit in good faith.
“I was told [by police] councillors have no authority to give permits,” Isaacs said.
According to Isaacs, he had been contacted by the police shortly after the businessman was stopped at the roadblock and that was when he was informed that he was not authorised to issue permits.
“At the time, I was at the hospital for my son.
“I reported to the police station yesterday [Wednesday] and gave a statement to the police,” he said.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Isaacs was issued with a R5,000 fine and charged in terms of regulation 11 (1) (C) of the Disaster Management Act.
Police alleged that Isaacs issued the businessman — who trades from Durban Road — with a permit that allowed him to buy goods that are not considered essential.
The businessman — whom police did not name — was allegedly issued with the permit on April 15.
The following day, the businessman was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint in Hankey and was issued with a fine for travelling without a valid permit.
“On further investigation, the ward councillor was traced and was arrested [on Wednesday] by SAPS Gelvandale detectives,” Naidoo said.
Isaacs, however, denied he was arrested, saying he had been contacted by police to go to the Gelvandale police station to give a statement.
“I reported to the police [station] and was told the permit was not legal.
“I was told it was an offence and that I had to be charged as the permit had my signature and official stamp,” Isaacs said.
According to him, informal traders were making copies of permits emanating from his office which were not officially granted or authorised.
DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said he was aware of the situation as he had instructed Isaacs to report to the police.
Bhanga confirmed that Isaacs was charged and fined R5,000.
“It is alleged [Isaacs] had given somebody a permit to go shopping,” he said.
“We are busy investigating to determine whether it was an honest mistake or a deliberate flouting of the regulations.”
Asked if he was aware of Issacs’ allegations that people were making copies of legitimate permits and altering them, Bhanga said it could be possible and this would form part of the DA’s investigation into the matter.