I did it in good faith, says DA councillor fined over illegal permit

A DA ward councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay — arrested and fined R5,000 for allegedly issuing an illegal permit to a Bay businessman — said he had no idea he was not allowed to issue the permit.

Despite regulations in the Disaster Management Act prohibiting councillors from signing permits for the public, Ward 11 councillor Abraham Isaacs said he had signed the permit in good faith.

“I was told [by police] councillors have no authority to give permits,” Isaacs said.

According to Isaacs, he had been contacted by the police shortly after the businessman was stopped at the roadblock and that was when he was informed that he was not authorised to issue permits.

“At the time, I was at the hospital for my son.

“I reported to the police station yesterday [Wednesday] and gave a statement to the police,” he said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Isaacs was issued with a R5,000 fine and charged in terms of regulation 11 (1) (C) of the Disaster Management Act.

Police alleged that Isaacs issued the businessman — who trades from Durban Road — with a permit that allowed him to buy goods that are not considered essential.

The businessman — whom police did not name — was allegedly issued with the permit on April 15.