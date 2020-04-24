Elderly and disabled moved to temporary houses

“I had given up hoping that my coffin would be carried out of a brick house, but now that we have been moved to these temporary housing structures that hope has been reborn.”

These were the words of Nosisi Ntshebe, 67, who was part of a group of elderly and disabled people who were on Thursday moved from appalling living conditions into temporary structures.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality relocated the elderly and disabled people from densely populated shacks into 10 temporary housing structures as part of its Covid-19 de-densification programme.

More than 1,000 temporary structures are expected to be provided during the latter part of this financial year and the beginning of the next financial year, according to the municipality.

Bay human settlements political head Andile Mfunda said the people were placed in serviced sites in Motherwell NU29.

“We are in communication with the national, provincial and municipal human settlement offices,” Mfunda said.

“We are busy not only helping the Motherwell area, all areas across the metro will benefit.

“This is our means of following the president, the premier and minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s call [for de-densification].”