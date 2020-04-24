East Cape health to beef up testing in Nelson Mandela Bay

With the latest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay sitting at 194 on Friday morning, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba will be sending 15 additional vans to the city to beef up testing, tracing and screening.

In addition, Gomba will be fastracking the appointment of a chief director of health to the metro at a district level.

In a statement on Friday, provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said Gomba was moving with speed in allocating much-needed resources to the metro.

She was appointing an additional 57 professionals and nurses for the Covid-19 pandemic, Kupelo said.

On Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize flagged vacancies in the metro as one of his concerns and said he had instructed Gomba to fast-track the filling of these vacancies.

“A total number of 57 professionals and enrolled nurses are to be contracted for the duration of Covid-19 reduction efforts.

“There are an additional 15 hired vehicles to be sent to Nelson Mandela metro to accelerate screening, tracing and testing,” Kupelo said.

Kupelo said Gomba had sent additional personal protective equipment to the metro in the way of surgical masks, gloves, visors, gowns, N95 masks and sanitisers.

With 417 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape, the provincial breakdown is as follows: