'We stepped up when things got tough': proud soldier pens heartfelt message

A soldier has penned an open letter reminding South Africans that troops have a vital role to play and are not "uneducated idiots".

Pretoria-based Lerato Afrika posted on the #ImStaying Facebook page that she had witnessed women running away from abusers and parents recklessly sending their children out to the shops during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Many soldiers are using their meal allowances to buy food for the hungry they encounter, she said, while they "brave an invisible battlefield called Covid-19 to beg people to stay indoors, so this virus doesn’t do to us what it has done to fellow humanity elsewhere in the world."

"Our fellow heroes here are being infected on duty. So heartbroken to hear of our counterparts from SAPS, metro police, doctors, nurses, shop employees that have contracted it while going out there so SA could stay at home," she wrote.